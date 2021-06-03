Farmers Bank & Trust of Magnolia has announced plans to add a second location in Paris, TX. The full-service location will be on Lamar Avenue in the East Texas city. Buildings currently on the site – a florist shop and an oil change business -- will be demolished and work on a new 9,000-square-foot building will start in July. Farmers presently occupies a former Texar Credit Union office in Paris.
There’s an online survey being conducted about the future of downtown Magnolia. CLICK HERE to take it.
Are you planning a peach-picking trip to the Hampton area? Woody’s Peach Orchard sent us a message to report that peach trees are loaded and that the Harvester variety will be ready at the end of June. Red Globe and Majestic varieties will follow, with Cresthavens ready in mid-July. Texas Red Plums will be ready for picking by the end of next week. Fruit picking in South Arkansas. Can there be a better summer activity for otherwise idle students?
Our occasional plea for Columbia Countians to plant and cultivate more fruit and nut trees – for their own pleasure and enjoyment, if nothing else. Agricultural diversity is a great goal for our region.
The Square Market reopens for the summer starting this Saturday morning.
Former Arkansas State Trooper Clayton McWilliams will speak to the Rotary Club of Magnolia at noon Thursday about his law enforcement career and near-fatal accident that he survived. The club meets at the Cal Partee Room at BancorpSouth.
Looking for scattered rain through the rest of this week, and maybe heavier rain early next week.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865.