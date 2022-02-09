Readers may have noticed that in recent weeks, magnoliareporter.com has been cutting down on the number and frequency of posts to the Magnolia Reporter page on Facebook. This is intentional. A major reason is that we want more readers to recognize that our website, magnoliareporter.com, is our primary online delivery vehicle for news, features and advertising. We want you to visit our site directly, rather than connecting to our site via a Facebook page. Having an active Facebook page made much more sense when we launched our website in April 2010, but less so now. It was a great way to drive traffic to our website back when it was receiving 10,000 visits a month. Now almost 12 years later, 10,000 visits represent a slow day. Facebook needs us more than we need Facebook. Visiting magnoliareporter.com several times daily remains the fastest way to keep up with Magnolia and South Arkansas news. Bookmark our website on all of your electronic devices, and you’re all set.
Facebook poses many of the same problems for us as it does for you. We often find ourselves expending more time and effort managing our Facebook page than it’s worth. We need to place more of our emphasis on our website.
One wonders if going shirtless after a win will become a custom at Bud Walton Arena. That could get interesting.
Columbia County sent along 10 inmates to the Arkansas Department of Corrections on Monday. Probably not a record, but still a busy morning at the Detention Facility.
We do appreciate a good window display at a retail business.
Five years ago, we reported that Columbia County was the successful bidder for the West Side School property, at $253,500. CLICK HERE to see the story.
Peoples Bank has installed additional structural security to discourage theft of ATMs.
Love seat.
We know there are people who enjoy the Winter Olympics. Our mother, a native Canadian, was even a fan of curling. But our personal interest level is zero. Hard to fathom why Arkansas’ junior senator works himself into a lather about it.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865.