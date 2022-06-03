The Square Market returns to the block of Jefferson Street in front of Square Park from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, and every Saturday through July. Farmers’ and craft markets are good “quality of life” assets for any town, and the Square Market is ours. We encourage the public to come see the agricultural products and crafts that will be available. We’ve hit on the same topic before, but we repeat it because we believe it. There’s an incredible amount of food produced in fields and at farms within a few miles of Magnolia. Pork and beef are produced, slaughtered and packaged in South Arkansas. Fresh poultry and eggs, milk, honey, corn, tomatoes, squash, beans, watermelons, peas, potatoes and peaches all come from local farms. The quality is good. If every Columbia County household made a conscious decision to buy just 1 percent of their annual food purchases from local sources, it would create a stable market for local producers and ensure everyone of good supplies for all of these products. If local residents bought 3-4 percent of their food from farmers and processors within our immediate area, we’d create the equivalent of a new, substantial industry. Civic leaders from across the nation would beat down our doors to learn how Columbia County achieved such a feat. Encourage local food producers. Buy from them. Sing their praises. Keep more money in local pockets through local agricultural purchases.
The ribbon was cut Thursday for the new Cancer Care Resource Room at Unity Church.
We recorded 8.02 inches of rain in May, and we’re up to 25.15 inches for the year. Also in the record is 1.45 inches so far in June. Other recent June rainfalls:
June 2021 – 7.32
June 2020 – 3.31
June 2019 – 3.93
June 2018 – 0.98
June 2017 – 1.88
A modest suggestion. Discourage parents from buying, or allowing children 18 and under from playing, video games that depict people or animals being shot, blown up or otherwise maimed. Real soul searching needs to take place about the willingness of adults in our community to play, or allow their children to play, violent video games.
Big news looming in area convenience store ownership. More later.
I feel the need for speed.
Monday is the 78th anniversary of the D-Day invasion of Normandy. If you’re so inclined, we recommend that you listen to the recording of the CBS radio broadcast of the invasion as it happened. For full realism, you should start listening at about 1:50 a.m. Monday to be in sync with the broadcast as it took place. The very first public word about the invasion came at 11:37 p.m. Central time on Monday, June 5, 1944 (it was already Tuesday in Europe). That was when American radio networks noted German radio reports that the invasion had started. We regard these recordings as a priceless historical record of a pivotal moment in world history. CLICK HERE to listen to the first four-hour-plus segment.
There were no South Arkansas news items in the weekly state oil and gas report.
Five years ago, we reported that Magnolia’s Payless ShoeSource was remaining open while other company stores were being closed. CLICK HERE to see the story.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Any opinions expressed in this column are his own. “Top Gun” remains a pretty fair action flick. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865.