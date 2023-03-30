Someone pointed out that Gov. Sarah Sanders wants to spend $470 million on a new prison and $31 million a year to operate it, while spending $297.5 million, $343.3 million and $175 million during the first, second and third years of the LEARNS Act. It does say something about our state’s priorities. That said, it also says something about the foolishness of a locality not pursuing a state prison and between 250-500 jobs. A prison might be all some towns have left. It now appears that the governor is about to take aim at higher education spending. Might wish we'd gotten that prison as an offset.
State universities, such as SAU, have been receiving less and less state funds as a percentage of their revenues. That's why your private support is vital.
Went to assess property, renew the car tag and to pay our county taxes all at the same time on Wednesday morning. Since it’s late in the month, we steeled ourselves for the worst in the way of crowds. Walked into the assessor’s office. No one in line. Walked into the collector’s office. No one in line. Walked into the revenue office. No one in line. There’s a lesson for doing those chores at 10 a.m.
No South Arkansas activity was reported last week by the Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission.
Arkansas basketball player Nick Smith has declared for the NBA draft. Good luck to him.
We’re looking forward to the Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet tonight, but it looks like it’s going to be a race to get there. Lots to do.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own.