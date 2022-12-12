The “point” gets glossed over in modern history books of the regions we now know as Arkansas, Mississippi and Louisiana. But it’s well known to students of pre-history, which is to say, when Europeans began writing accounts of their conquest of the Americas. Some 3,500 years ago, our region was home to the most advanced civilization in the Americas at the time, the Poverty Point Culture. When Stonehenge was built in Europe, the Poverty Point Culture was building massive earthen structures in present-day Northeast Louisiana. Thousands of people lived there. It served as a ceremonial and trading site that reached out to people hundreds of miles away. The site was abandoned about 3,100 years ago – no one today really knows why – but research continues. The State of Louisiana hopes to make the site better known with a new app. CLICK HERE to see our story with more details.
Merrytime in Magnolia brought a gaggle of people to the Magnolia Square on Saturday afternoon. The weather cooperated. There were long lines to visit with Santa Claus. Lots of people waited to ride the World’s Largest Walking Horse. People shopped at stores and with vendors around the square.
We’re enjoying the blue Mule Shoe and red Panther Paw decorations around town. Christmas decorations take money to be created, stored and maintained.
Chances for severe weather tonight and Tuesday are on the decline. However, temperatures will become much colder later this week, and into next week.
South Arkansas’ first bear season of modern times looks to reach its quota of 25 today, only three days into the week-long season. The 25-bear quota for South Arkansas is expected to remain in place through next season as well. Bears are not evenly distributed in the region, so we don’t know if the harvest was concentrated in a few areas or scattered across the region. Maybe the Game and Fish Commission will let us know. At any rate, we’re hopeful that the bear population will continue to increase in South Arkansas. This has the potential to be a great tourism and hunting feature for years to come.
God loves a cheerful giver.
Ten years ago, we reported that Summit Bank made a $2,000 donation to the reception center at the new SAU Story Arena. CLICK HERE to see the story.
