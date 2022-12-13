Not much new construction here at the end of the year, according to our monthly building permits report on Monday. Still, it’s been a great year so far with almost $9 million in construction work receiving permits. We predict 2023 will be decent. Construction of a new hotel near the SAU campus will start. We predict that new home construction will be way up – it has nowhere to go but up since only two new houses have received permits in 2022. People will want to take advantage of an influx of new Albemarle Corporation contractors and permanent employees. This could mean that property owners might remodel unused or ill-used houses and apartments and place them back on the real estate market. We hope that we continue to see a robust remodeling market for business locations as well. There are about a half-dozen on-going or prospective such projects just around the Magnolia Square. Invest in Magnolia. The bromine and potential lithium boom should benefit all of Columbia and surrounding counties.
Does your high school student seem unfocused when it comes to future employment? Get them exposure to the construction trades. We don’t have nearly enough of these although the pay is good. We need more electricians, plumbers, plasterers and masons, heavy equipment operators, carpenters, painters, roofers, tile setters, carpet installers, you name it.
News from the bromine/lithium front has quieted down. May pick up around year’s end.
The SAU cattle pasture off Pierce Street was the most magnificent green earlier this week.
Winter is coming.
We’ve never polled our readers about self-checkout. Our new online poll examines how our readers feel about it. Response has been strong, with more than 150 votes already cast. The voting has been a mild surprise to us. We enjoy fielding poll questions on new topics for which we cannot readily predict outcomes.
Remind your clerks that they can’t accept casino coin tokens as cash. Seriously.
Camden Fairview football coach Jake Monden resigned a year ago to take a similar position in Moore, OK. So we looked it up. His Moore Lions finished the season 4-6. The Lions won their first three games, but finished out 1-6, including losing their last four games.
The fire ant mound builders have loved this mild, damp weather. Mounds everywhere. The approaching cold spell might shut them down.
Opinions expressed in this column are his own. We need more independents and third-party members in high offices.