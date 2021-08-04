Joining our growing list of advertisers today is Methodist Family Health. Methodist Family Health operates statewide, and has two important Magnolia locations. First is Magale Manor off West Main Street in Magnolia. It is a long-established therapeutic group home providing emotional and behavioral treatment for young men ages 12-18. Second is the Methodist Counseling Clinic on East North Street. It provides assessment and treatment services for child, adolescent and family behavioral, emotional, learning and adjustment difficulties. People who click on the ad will be redirected to the Methodist Family Health website, where they can learn more about the services it offers here in Magnolia and elsewhere in Arkansas. Parenthetically, Magnolia is fortunate to have services such as those offered locally by Methodist Family Health. Whatever the pandemic has done to our society, it has also heightened awareness of the need for mental health and behavioral treatment options. We appreciate Methodist Family Health placing its trust in magnoliareporter.com to help inform South Arkansas of its services.
A friend stopped us on the street Tuesday to express appreciation for including real estate transactions on magnoliareporter.com. We know that some readers don’t like the level of detail we provide in our twice-monthly report. But we also know that our failure to publish this information has been a major criticism of our website since its inception. We’ve turned this around and now provide our readers – at no charge – information that would cost them $130+ a year individually to receive from a printed or online specialty publication. Let that sink in for a moment.
You are reading news on our website at no cost to you, but gathering that news is by no means “free” to magnoliareporter.com. You would not work for free, and we can’t, either. Our advertisers make this system work.
Our lives in the coming weeks would be much more simple if people got their COVID-19 vaccinations. Yeah, you’re a little late to the party, but we do want you to be well and alive to attend.
Income. Outgo.
Leave wildlife alone. Baby birds and fawns don’t need your help. Don’t toss chicken quarters to the alligator that comes up in your yard. (We saw an online video that purports to be a woman doing this at an area lake. If we in fact recognized a location or the person committing such an act, our first reaction would not be to make a Facebook comment. It would be to forward the link to an Arkansas Game & Fish enforcement officer.)
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865.