Republican gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders will recover from her recent thyroid cancer surgery. But the word we hear from our cancer expert is that she’s not going to be feeling as hale and hearty as her campaign would have Arkansas voters believe. Thyroid surgery isn’t appendicitis. Individuals are different, but voters should know that it could be up to a year before Sanders is back to full health following this type of surgery. We can just about guarantee that most of her physical campaigning for the office is over. Her campaign will rely mostly upon the massive campaign war chest Sanders has built against Libertarian Ricky Harrington and Democrat Chris Jones. Her health will be an issue as a new governor’s first legislative session is often the most important. The degree of her personal involvement in that session won’t be the same as that of a healthier person.
We have the capacity to be as upset by criticism as anyone, but in these latter years we have taken a different attitude toward it. And, it’s the attitude that more people recognize our publication as the news outlet that matters the most locally. Citizens really care about what’s in it, and how information is presented.
It's not often that we opt to lead our website with news out of North Louisiana. But we couldn’t resist the word from Louisiana’s road department that it will spend more than $9 million to replace four Dorcheat Bayou bridges in northern Webster Parish. Louisiana 160 straddles the bayou that runs south out of Columbia County. It connects the Sarepta-Cotton Valley area with Shongaloo. We think that this highway development news is close enough to Columbia County that it would interest our readers. CLICK HERE to read the story.
There’s great anticipation in West Little Rock for the construction of something Magnolia already has – a Whataburger. Magnolia is blessed to have many great places for hamburgers.
Hamburgers are on our mind. Last night, we asked Magnolia Reporter on Facebook readers about the one thing they must have on their hamburgers. They ranged from mustard or mayonnaise to fried egg and syrup. Many readers found themselves unable to name just “one thing” and went for a whole menu of condiments. CLICK HERE the join the discussion.
We’ve heard no official word yet on Christy Ouei’s plans for the former Perfect Cup location on the Magnolia Square. We’re sure it will be unique.
Magnolia needs more pressure washing. This procedure does wonders to brighten things up.
Chris Crane, film commissioner for the State of Arkansas, will talk about the motion picture industry in Arkansas during the Rotary Club of Magnolia meeting at noon Thursday. The club meets in the Cal Partee Room of Cadence Bank.
Great weather this week for the Columbia County Fair and Livestock Show.
Five years ago, we reported that Magnolia High School awarded cash to students with high Advanced Placement test scores. CLICK HERE to see the story.
Our online poll continues its run of questions about “quality of life” issues. We recently asked whether our readers would support a general-interest bookstore in Magnolia (possibly), and whether they would support a bowling alley (definitely). Our new poll question asks readers if they would support the creation of new murals, such as the motion picture mural on the side of the former Macco Theater. It is possible that some people do not understand that Magnolia’s murals are privately-funded works of art, and are not government projects. We do think that they add to the life and color of our community.
Work is coming along for the new storm runoff retention pond on the former Pittman property off East Columbia.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com.