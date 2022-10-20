A contractor began digging a hole in Benton Alley behind Reporter Mansion earlier this week. Wednesday morning, all of the activity was too much to ignore. We walked out the back door and found a hole almost the whole width of the alley, about 15 feet in length, and about 10 feet deep. The water and natural gas lines were exposed. And, already neatly in place, was a large, concrete, commercial-grade grease trap. Friends, when Christy Ouei does something, she does it big. Almost simultaneous with our discovery of the grease trap was a big change to the former Perfect Cup page on Facebook, which is now the Facebook page of Lefty’s on the Square – the new Ouei restaurant that will take over the corner of North Court and Jefferson streets. We hope to have more information about the restaurant soon. Ouei owns both Mule Kick and Lefty’s on the Square.
Our two-year search for a property on or near the Magnolia Square, which ended in May 2020, taught us a lot about the buildings on the square. The first thing to know is that many of these buildings have histories that date back to the 1870s. The second thing to know is that most of the utility services in these buildings come in through the alleys. That’s why all of the restrooms and kitchen facilities are at the rear of these buildings (our building is an exception, thanks to the foresight of Shan Morgan and her late husband, Steve). With the exception of Shan and Steve, few owners ran water/sewer/gas services closer to the front of their buildings. It would have cost a bunch of money. We almost bought another building on the square. We wanted to extend water and sewer service from the back of the building on the alley about 70 feet closer to the square. If memory serves, digging a trench and installing the service was going to cost more than $15,000. So, that’s why you don’t see many buildings on the square with underground water and sewage at the front of the building.
A shout-out here to Arkansas 811. Dial 811 any time you’re planning to dig a hole or trench of any size. Arkansas 811 will dispatch technicians who will locate underground utility lines. Those gas and water lines in our alley are huge. An accidental break to either one would have been disastrous. You may think there’s nothing down there. A simple phone call could save you a nasty, or even fatal, surprise.
We were impressed by the news that the City of Magnolia approved six building permits in August from homeowners who are installing solar panels. Prior to August, the city had issued two solar panel installation permits. Ever. We’ll see if the trend continues. For ourselves, we can’t envision a time when we would install solar panels atop the mansion. We might go with a device that uses small panels to charge a large lithium battery for several hours. We could be talked into the larger, wall-mounted battery units that are charged by commercial power, which can provide a home with full electrical power for one or more days if the power grid goes down. More expensive than a gas-powered generator, but safer and far less of a hassle.
Tetra Technologies will have its quarterly call with financial analysts on Tuesday, November 1. We don’t think the company will have much to say at that time about its study to extract bromine and lithium from fields under Columbia and Lafayette counties. Any news on that front may be some months down the road. But we plan to listen in and will let you know if there are important developments.
Ten years ago, we reported on a new book written by SAU professor Dr. James Ulmer, “The Secret Life,” a collection of ghost stories. CLICK HERE to read the story.
SAU professor Rhaelene Lowther will speak to the Rotary Club of Magnolia during its meeting at noon today in the Cal Partee Room of Cadence Bank. She teaches game art and animation classes – work that’s at the forefront of video gaming technology.
Koppers. Haven’t heard that name in a while. It was revealed this week that the international company which specializes in chemicals, wood products and construction, has purchased Gross & Janes. Gross & Janes makes wooden railroad crossties. One of its two mills is in Camden. Gross & Janes used to have a crosstie mill in Taylor, but later consolidated the Taylor and Carthage, TX, operations with a new $2.2 million mill in Camden, opened in 2014. Koppers has long ties with Magnolia. It owned Unit Structures – which has evolved into Texas CLT -- for many years. If you’re around our age, you will also remember that Koppers supplied Magnolia High government and history teacher Adah Arthur with a current-events newsreel that she played for her classes. She had students write thank-you notes to the company for providing them. CLICK HERE to read the story about the Koppers purchase of Gross & Janes.
Our friend Joel Phelps at The Arkadelphian reports that Henderson State University and the ASU system have sold almost four acres of land to the City of Arkadelphia for $100,000. The land will become a dog park. That's one way to curb a budget deficit. CLICK HERE to see the story.
