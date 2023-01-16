Regular readers know that we spent the first six years of life growing up at the Arkla Gas Hamilton Plant off Arkansas 19 South. The company maintained a couple of dozen houses between the highway and the company’s fence line so that it would have a ready group of operators on site. Our former Arkla friends often laugh with us at the thought of modern-day OSHA freaking out about the prospects of dozens of families living so close to a natural gas compression facility. We thought of this when we read recently about Albemarle Corporation’s plans to create a new workers camp. No, not for its Magnolia expansion, but for nearly 850 workers in Southwestern Australia – specifically in Australind about two hours south of Perth. The Australian Broadcasting Company says that since there’s nowhere to live near the company’s hard-rock lithium mine near Australind, it will build 200 “villas” that will include a swimming pool, commercial kitchen and a gym. A similar proposal for 500 workers in the nearby community for Billingup has met with opposition.
Sure enough. We published on Saturday morning a request from the FBI that owners pay special attention to securing trucks suitable for boosting ATMs from banks and other locations in the Texarkana area. And Saturday night, three criminals backed a truck into a Road Runner store in Texarkana several times in an attempt to remove its ATM, but were unsuccessful. Getting an honest job would be more likely to lead to success with the withdrawal of money from an ATM. CLICK HERE to see the original story.
With so much political talk about how parents should be making more decisions about the education of their children, we decided to put the issue to a test – knowing the opinions parents hold about other parents. Are these the people we can entrust with selecting the best educational models for a child? Register your opinion in our poll.
We were happy to make some new friends Saturday while at one of our local restaurants. They were from Stamps and said they’re faithful readers. We encouraged them to have people in Stamps, Lewisville and all of Lafayette County to send more news to us at news@magnoliareporter.com. We want more Lafayette County news.
Haribo day.
Five years ago, we reported that local schools were to remain closed an additional day due to a 2.5-inch snowfall. CLICK HERE to see the story.
Walter Cronkat Reports: Hoo-mon says he thinks my attempts to improve his wiring may have done something to make the printer stop working. I doubt that because I’m a cat. What skill do I have in electrical engineering? I say it’s operator error. Because that’s the way I am, Monday, January 16, 2023.
Severe weather may be coming on Wednesday. We’ll wait until Tuesday before we write much about it.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own. We need a three-stooled national infrastructure improvement plan for rail, highways and air transport.