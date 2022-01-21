The Leadership Magnolia group toured the Magnolia Square on Thursday. Leadership Magnolia is a good annual program that familiarizes young business and civic leaders with key community activities and organizations. They take one day a month to study certain aspects of our community, and undertake a civic betterment project.
The count now stands at two announced candidates for the job held by Columbia County Assessor Voyles Martin. Martin cannot run because she was appointed to the office. The current candidates are Allison Hoffmann Fitzgerald and Shannon Hair. Neca Pharr recently decided to withdraw from the race for family reasons. Likewise, Denny Foster was appointed as County Judge. The two announced candidates so far are Glenn Delaney and Doug Fields. Sheriff Mike Loe is not running for re-election. The only candidate at the moment is one of his detectives, Leroy Martin.
Sing it.
The wealth of nations matters. The estimated Gross Domestic Product (the monetary market value of all goods and services made within a country during a specific times) of the United States is a world-leading $20.49 trillion. Among Western European nations, Germany is at $4 trillion, United Kingdom $2.38 trillion, France $2.78 trillion, and Italy $2.07 trillion. Russia checks in at $1.6 trillion – No. 11 globally, well behind Canada but just ahead of Brazil. The point is, despite its huge military, Russia does not have the economic wherewithal to manage a really big shock. A really big shock to Russia would be to receive a punch in the nose should it invade Ukraine. Our problem with current U.S. policy regarding Ukraine is that the U.S. government talks too much. We advise against telegraphing a U.S.-NATO reaction. A solid punch, and Putin goes down.
BTW, we know what NATO does. If Tucker Carlson needs to know, he can call us.
