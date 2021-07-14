We asked readers of the Magnolia Reporter page on Facebook to name for us the first motor vehicle they bought with their own money. It was delightful to see more than 300 responses, and growing. Our own first was a 1976 Chevrolet Chevette, which our experience and history has revealed to possibly be one of the worst vehicles ever manufactured. Ours fell apart one night on Interstate 30 outside of Malvern. The experience was made worse by the fact that someone broke into it and stole – the AM radio. Chevrolet redeemed itself, as our 12-year-old Equinox is easily the best vehicle we’ve ever owned. We’d buy another in a minute but there’s no need as its current condition suggests many, many more miles ahead. If you want to see the responses we received, or want to add your own, CLICK HERE.
Columbia County’s COVID-19 active case count rose by five to 51 on Tuesday – Ouachita County has 59, Union County has 26. All three counties are witnessing increases in active cases. Get your vaccine.
We didn’t celebrate when the number of active COVID-19 cases in Columbia County dropped into single digits, although we had hoped that a corner had been turned. We’ll celebrate when this virus has been eradicated – which can happen if more people will get the safe and effective vaccine.
Some people don’t understand how aggressively COVID-19 is coming back in Arkansas. There were 15 COVID-related deaths and more than 1,400 new cases reported in the state on Tuesday – numbers as bad as any during the previous tallies earlier this year. They don’t appreciate that Arkansas may need to again restrict social gatherings, public events and other activities, and to encourage masking, distancing and cleaning. The window is almost closed for Arkansans to receive their two vaccinations in time to be immunized before the start of the school year. Get your shots.
CenterPoint Energy was hard at work through the night replacing a gas line along Calhoun Street, mostly at the Calhoun-Washington intersection.
Lasagna.
Happy to see recent landscaping at 724 S. Jackson, which is one of the buildings in the South Jackson curve, just south of the former Kelso Equipment building. 724 had gotten overgrown. The building, owned by Robert E. Mosley Jr. of Minden, is still vacant but much more presentable now. Hope something good is about to happen there. More on this neighborhood later.
Our occasional reminder that magnoliareporter.com is not affiliated with the Banner-News of Magnolia or its parent company, WEHCO Media.
We loved our 33 years in small-town newspapers but we never regretted bailing out in 2010. Maybe we'll launch a print edition of magnoliareporter.com some day -- people who start out with news websites have done so successfully, especially in instances where the local legacy publications have folded. We'll never say never but print isn't where our interest lies at the moment. It would take a lot of encouragement.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865.