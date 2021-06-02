We can’t provide you with a direct link for legal reasons, but we can tell you that on Tuesday, MiningMagazine.com published an article by Alex Grant headlined, “Albemarle should build their Magnolia DLE project.” The article goes into detail about Albemarle’s brine resources in South Arkansas, and why the company should proceed beyond the Magnolia South pilot plant it shelved a decade ago for direct lithium extraction (DLE) from brine. Grant sees DLE as a way to produce lithium with a smaller environmental footprint than Albemarle’s preference for hard-rock mining in the west, and lithium salt production from the evaporative process in Chile. This is just the latest news that indicates increasing interest in lithium production in Columbia and Union counties. This is all potentially good news for landowners, brine field service companies, and people looking for employment in this new industry. Our hope is that investment will be forthcoming to produce not only the raw materials for lithium batteries in South Arkansas, but the batteries and other devices themselves. We’re not going to be satisfied with seeing South Arkansas lithium shipped out to be made into finished products elsewhere.
We have recorded 0.81 inches of rain in June, a strong start that raises the rain total for the year to 35.85 inches. Recent June rainfall totals:
June 2020 – 2.31 inches
June 2019 – 3.93 inches
June 2018 – 0.98 inches
June 2017 – 1.88 inches
June 2016 – 4.08 inches
June 2015 – 2.41 inches
Pothole weather.
There are stirrings in local political races for 2022. The primary elections are just under a year away. The county judge’s race will be wide open.
When mockingbirds attack – we had to beat a hasty retreat while walking through Wilson Garden on Tuesday. Mockingbirds are famous for their willingness to attack anything and they are defending nests now. In years past we’ve often seen mockingbirds bomb pedestrians around the Magnolia Square. And they never go after you once – they strafe you 2-3 times.
The ex-president will not be “reinstated” in August. He’ll be lucky to remain unindicted through August.
Amtrak’s northbound Texas Eagle was delayed by eight hours on Tuesday and early Wednesday due to a track issue near Mineola, TX. The result was the rare circumstance that the northbound and (on time) southbound Texas Eagles passed each other between Hope and Texarkana early today – a rare circumstance. They normally pass in Northeast Arkansas or the Missouri Bootheel.
Haircuts always have a positive impact on our mood, even though we don’t get a discount.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865.