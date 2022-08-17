We wrote yesterday about the footprint and readership of magnoliareporter.com. Today, here’s a little more about advertising on our website. We don’t charge people who visit our website. But our website isn’t free. Without revenue, we would have no one to compile, edit and seek out the news we report. In addition to our editor/publisher, magnoliareporter.com has four stringers who assist with covering certain events and assignments. We also contract with an excellent advertising designer. We pay various sources to provide certain material. We contract with TownNews.com, a website hosting service that provides a wealth of backshop assistance that allows our site to have a professional appearance. Our advertising revenue pays for all of this. We’re able to offer different sizes of ads and spending plans that fit into the budget of almost any business. We can design ads, and make changes to those ads whenever necessary. Our advertisers are informed through their invoices of the number of monthly impressions their ads received, the number of clickthroughs on their ads, and the resulting clickthrough percentage. In response to our Diary column yesterday, one of our clients said that she knows that 95 percent of our readers are here in Southwest Arkansas, which means that your advertising dollars aren’t wasted on people who don’t have ready access to your goods and services. Support from our local businesses and institutions keeps us going and ensures that we can continue to add more services in the future.
Congratulations to States Newsroom for its launch on Tuesday of Arkansas Advocate. States Newsroom is a tax-exempt organization that uses private donations – it accepts no advertising -- to finance independent reporting through 29 state affiliates. With the decline of newspapers generally, and the resulting lack of reporting on state government affairs, States Newsroom is injecting much-needed scrutiny into the process. Arkansas Advocate is staffed by four veteran reporters, including editor-in-chief Sonny Albarado. He was most recently projects editor for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. States Newsroom invites publications such as magnoliareporter.com to republish its work without charge. We plan to do so after Arkansas Advocate has some time to get its feet on the ground. Our interest will be articles with special interest or impact to readers in South Arkansas. In the meantime, CLICK HERE to see what Arkansas Advocate is reporting.
We’re polling readers about the record they think the football Panthers will have at the end of the season. Magnolia lost its first four games to non-conference opponents last year before going on a 5-1 run – good enough for a No. 2 seed in the playoffs. The Panthers beat Valley View but lost to Pulaski Academy for a 6-6 season record.
We were unable to attend Blue & Gold Day festivities at SAU on Tuesday but it appears from the photos and videos we’ve seen that they had a big crowd. This is the first day of fall semester classes. Look forward to hearing the official enrollment numbers in a couple of weeks.
Meme: “America will never correct its mistakes if teachers are not allowed to teach about them.”
One year ago, we reported on plans for the opening of the Magnolia Performing Arts Center. CLICK HERE to see the story.
Thunderstorms possible today.
Representatives from the Magnolia Junior Charity League will speak to the Rotary Club of Magnolia during its meeting at noon Thursday in the Cal Partee Room of Cadence Bank. The MJCL works hard to raise money for projects that benefit the youth of our community.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own. Videos of power washers in action are oddly compelling.