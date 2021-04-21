magnoliareporter.com has been the sponsor of the Emerson PurpleHull Pea Festival World Championship Rotary Tiller Race since 2010 – just two months after we began publication. We learned a few days before the 2010 race that the festival had lost its corporate sponsor, so we agreed to step in with a donation for naming rights. In 2011, our friends at KZHE-FM matched our donation, so the race officially became the magnoliareporter.com/KZHE-FM World Championship Rotary Tiller Race. We were still the sponsors of the race through 2019, but the same year a new corporate sponsor emerged with more funding and support than we could provide, which was great news for the festival. So, this year, magnoliareporter.com won’t be the tiller race sponsor but it will still have a presence at the 2021 festival. magnoliareporter.com has agreed to be the corporate sponsor of the festival’s PurpleHullPea Shelling Contest, set for 11 a.m. Saturday, June 26 at the Emerson School Cafetorium. We are proud to sponsor this exciting, competitive event for both children and adults in their pea-shelling prime. We’re also happy to be at a venue where the threat of death by heat stroke or lightning strike is minimal. We’ll see you there.
Local author Joe Inscore will speak to the Rotary Club of Magnolia during its meeting at noon Thursday in the Cal Partee Room at BancorpSouth.
Many points in Arkansas set overnight low records Monday and Tuesday nights. There was snow in parts of Northwest Arkansas. The temperature fell to around 40 here.
No COVID-19 cases in Magnolia schools now. That’s great news. Continue to wear masks, keep your distance, and wash your hands. You don’t know who the responsible people are who have had vaccines, and those irresponsible ones who haven’t.
Oh, sigh. That race-baiting junior senator from Arkansas. Does he seriously not have anything better to do, like, maybe, take up residence in the state? He was out Tuesday with a press release crowing about his sponsorship of legislation that would require the National Instant Criminal Background Check system to notify Immigration and Customs when a firearm transferee is illegally present in the United States. The junior senator notes with alarm that "over a 15-month period from January 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021, NICS issued denials for 7,373 attempted purchases by illegal aliens." Well hells bells, senator. We can agree that illegal aliens shouldn't be allowed to purchase firearms. But as we recall, gun ownership among Americans soared across the board among all segments of the population during that timeframe. This was driven in large part by the race-baiting and climate of fear that the ex-president liked to generate against all aliens, legal or not. We're not concerned about illegal aliens having guns. We have a more realistic concern about a 19-year-old kid with white supremacist leanings who walks into a FedEx facility in Indianapolis and, using two legally purchased rifles, murders eight people, including four Sikhs. Do something about that, Tom.
Crawdads and corn.
We reported Tuesday about a national franchise, Ziggi’s Coffee, that is coming to El Dorado. CLICK HERE to see the story. Ziggi’s is a small company with 29 locations nationwide, headquartered in Longmont, CO. As it turns out, we have family in Longmont. They report that it’s a popular coffee house that always has a line. Ziggi’s is building a corporate training center in Longmont that will include one of its restaurants. CLICK HERE for more about Ziggi’s. So far as coffee goes we generally brew our own, but there are plenty of places on the Magnolia Square and elsewhere in Magnolia to get a good cup. The best cup we’ve had lately was ground out last Christmas by one of our grand-nieces in a suburb of Lydesdale.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865.