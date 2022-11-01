Who could be against something called the “Arkansas Religious Freedom Amendment”? We can. If Issue 3 on the ballot really had to do with religious freedom, that’s one thing. But let’s be frank. The genesis of this amendment, pushed on the people by the Arkansas General Assembly, is that some of the crazier members didn’t like the idea that some municipalities wanted to enforce strict COVID-19 mask wearing and vaccination criteria. The wingnuts who adopted the “God will protect us – we don’t need no stinkin’ masks or vaccines” school of thought came to believe that their fringe view of virus control is valid. There were, at last count, some 12,489 Arkansans who can put the lie to this. That is, they could if they had never been infected by COVID-19, and died. Masks and vaccines work to control the spread of deadly viruses. Many Arkansas communities wanted to do the right thing by imposing strict controls at a time when it would have mattered the most. This amendment is telling those communities that they were wrong. They weren’t – thousands of Arkansans would be alive today if the state had adopted stricter COVID-19 controls. We support local governments that want to protect their citizens. The “Arkansas Religious Freedom Amendment” doesn’t do that. Issue 3 should be rejected by voters.
If you’re keeping track, we’ve urged voters to reject Issues 1, 2, and 3 on the Arkansas ballot. One issue left to review.
Travel notes while on the road to and from Austin, where we attended the Independent News Sustainability Summit. Springhill and Cullen need a highway bypass. Interstate 20 from Bossier City to the Texas line has never been right – the Louisiana highway department could use professional design and construction help. Inside some of the smaller Texas towns, we noted good signage at strategic locations that pointed the way toward important in-town destinations. We let ourselves get low on gas and rolled into a Chevron in Troy, TX, almost on fumes. We got back onto I-35 and immediately saw signage indicating we were five miles out from the Temple Buc-ee’s. Didn’t know there was a Temple Buc-ee’s. But we did stop for a walk around and a sandwich. This trip to Austin was our first experience with an AirBnB. More on that later, and more about Uber, scooters and Austin’s problem with homelessness. But back on the road. It takes a good road trip to remind ourselves how thoroughly screwed South Arkansas residents are by their highway system. Better than Louisiana, but no comparison with Texas. Think of U.S. 79, 82 and 371 having four lanes. Think of Magnolia and El Dorado having west-side bypasses. Those would be realities in Texas, but possibly decades away for Arkansas. In fact, if we were in Texas, 79, 82 and 371 would be getting their second generation of rebuilding and expansion. Highways are rivers of commerce. South Arkansas highways need dredging.
Magnolia needs better street lighting.
With Veterans Day approaching, we’ve launched a poll about the veterans of the “greatest generation.” Trying to get a feel for how many old soldiers of the World War II era are left.
L.A. proved too much for the man.
We’ve noticed the debris clearance happening along the west side of South Height between Monroe and Calhoun. That strip has potential for development into nice homes. Much like the potential for the half block along East McNeil from Jeanette to near Dudney.
Five years ago, we reported that intercollegiate tennis was returning to Southern Arkansas University. CLICK HERE to see the story.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own. Cancelling a credit card is a real pain.