Today is commencement at Southern Arkansas University. The day was moved up as part of the university’s efforts to contain the COVID-19 epidemic. It seems to have worked, too, as there are no active cases on the campus and only one person in quarantine. This is a happy day for hundreds of graduates and their families. We wish them well in their future endeavors. It’s also a sad day. Talk about an empty nest. The SAU campus is a lonely place without students. This is also a day when students depart whom we’ve come to know. The end of the semester also means that familiar faces among faculty and staff will retire or move on. There’s always summer school, but it’s not the same. Looking forward to August and things returning to normal.
Blossoms are bursting forth on every magnolia tree we’ve seen. Most of them don’t have many blooms yet, but all have a few.
The Magnolia Blossom Festival is two weeks from today.
The hanging flower baskets have been hung around the Magnolia Square.
Now that we’ve lived on the Magnolia Square for almost a year, we have some observations about traffic. The first is that there are so few wrecks. There should be more, based on how some of you drive. The second is that based on how some of you drive, it’s amazing that some of the corner buildings are still there. The third is that there are times during the day when it’s much noisier on the square than you’d imagine.
Today’s the day. Second Moderna vaccination.
We put out the word, M.
We posted 22 articles Thursday on this website. That’s a lot, even for us. We say this with sincerity: You’ve got to check magnoliareporter.com several times daily to keep up with the news.
A buzz we’ve been glad to hear – small airplanes. The pandemic was a real punch to civil aviation in our nation. Small aircraft are flying again.
Get vaccinated. Wear a mask if you’re not fully immunized. Maintain a safe distance from people whose vaccination status is uncertain. Wash your hands frequently. Clean exposed surfaces.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865.