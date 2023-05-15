Magnolia Blossom Festival week has arrived. Lots of prep work is under way. Cecil Traylor Wilson Garden has seen a lot of underbrush removed and cleaning during the past few days. Several awnings and sidewalks downtown have been power-washed. Signs are being posted. If you want to make an announcement about your MBF-related event, be sure to email us at news@magnoliareporter.com .
We regret that our old friend, Rex Nelson of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, won’t be able to serve as a judge for the Magnolia Blossom Festival World Championship Steak Cook-off. A week ago Sunday, Rex was clipped by a truck near his hotel in Atlanta, where he was attending a son’s graduation from Emory University. One of his hands was injured. He suffered a hip contusion and a slight tibia fracture. His injuries could have been far worse, but he is on the path to recovery.
Our next-door neighbors, The Perfects Boutique, installed its new black-and-white awning this morning. It looks great!
We are publishing Magnolia Blossom Festival Treasure Hunt clues twice daily -- at 7 a.m. and noon.
You will not find the Magnolia Blossom Festival Treasure Hunt prize on our property – especially not in our mailbox. If it had been on our property, it would have been destroyed last night during the final phase of our annual cleaning of the four white columns in front of Reporter Mansion.
Walter Cronkat Reports: Mes supervised the hoo-mon as he hosed down and cleaned the windowz and brickz in front of the mansion. The hoo-mon complained about cleaning the columns, but Ise told him to take two Motrin and shut up. The hoo-mon told mes that the festival is all about mes! He said canines will be paraded before mes. Much livestock has been slaughtered and will be roasted in mes honor, right outside mes front doorses! Many will toast mes with red cups filled with mead! Oh, now the hoo-mon tells mes Ise must be dreaming. The canines will not be paraded before mes.
NASA's new Artemis program hopes to land a manned spacecraft on the moon by the end of 2025, more than 50 years after the last Apollo mission. Our new poll question asks what you think about this.
What should you be doing?
Magnolia High School’s graduation is Thursday night. At some point during the next several hours, we’re going to spend a lot of time preparing senior photos for publication.
On Friday night, we opened the Magnolia Reporter page on Facebook to comments about the proposed Magnolia Square Entertainment District. At last count there were more than 500 comments. We appreciate our readers for being generally civil. We always reserve the right to hide or delete comments. People have learned that we mean it when we say that personal slurs and use of vulgarity is a quick way to be banned from the page. Some people do have a tendency to ramble off topic – we’re letting this slide but may have comments about it later. CLICK HERE to see our Facebook page.
Ten years ago, we reported that the “Steak Your Claim” contest for a $5,100 cooker was down to three people. CLICK HERE to see the story.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own. We’re on the verge of disavowing Tommy Tuberville – the far-right U.S. senator from Alabama -- as an SAU graduate. Said he’d vote twice for Trump if he could. We guarantee you that he didn’t learn that in an SAU political science course. Now, even members of his own party are scolding him for blocking military promotions and attacking what he claims to be a “woke” culture in the military.