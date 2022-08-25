magnoliareporter.com officially welcomes a new advertiser today, Bodcaw Bank. The bank’s home is in Stamps but it has grown rapidly in the past couple of years to include offices in Magnolia and TEXarkana. The bank is promoting its special rates on 9-, 13- and 18-month certificates of deposit. People who click on the ad will be redirected to the bank’s website. magnoliareporter.com appreciates the opportunity to help Bodcaw Bank spread news about its services across South Arkansas.
The Little Rock Police Department is proud of its new headquarters building. It is 600 square feet smaller than the new Magnolia Police Department headquarters, and Magnolia spent a lot less. True, the MPD HQ is not a new building, but it’s still worth noting.
The Arkansas Department of Transportation recently awarded McGeorge Contracting of Pine Bluff a $56.1 million contract to construct a highway bypass around the south side of Arkadelphia, from interstate 30 to near the Ouachita River bridge on the east side.
Traffic video cameras are rare in South Arkansas but we’ve noticed that ARDOT has activated one at the intersection of U.S. 82 and U.S. 167 in Southeast El Dorado.
Just FYI. The sports schedules on the Magnolia School District website are from last year.
Star-shaped.
The Magnolia Advertising and Promotion Commission this week granted funding requests from two groups. The 8th Annual Rodfathers Cruising Against Brusin’ Car and Truck Show got $1,400. The Southern Arkansas University rodeo team received $3,200 for the Arkansas High School/Junior High Rodeo Association Benefit Rodeo.
Ten years ago, we reported that the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission was making regulation changes regarding South Arkansas fisheries. CLICK HERE to see the story.
Aaron’s recently donated $5,000 toward the Teen Room at the Boys & Girls Club of Magnolia. It provided for furniture and other items that teens will enjoy after school.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own. Yeah, Pete Arredondo keeping his school district police job in Uvalde wasn’t going to happen.