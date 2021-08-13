We’ve seen multiple posting on employment websites for jobs in Magnolia that do not yet exist. They are for staff and management at a new Whataburger restaurant. We have previously reported that Immanuel Baptist Church sold 1.2 acres of land along the U.S. 79 bypass to DH Burger Properties of Athens, TX. The ownership of DH Burger Properties is involved with Whataburger franchises in East Texas. No building permit has been issued for the restaurant but as we’ve seen with Wendy’s and McDonalds, a motivated company can get a new store up and running within 90 days. At any rate, if you’ve ever had a burning desire to get into Whataburger management, your chance may soon be here.
Burkes Outlet has ramped up the remodeling work inside the former Stage store in the University Shopping Center. Management told us in June that it plans a September opening date. Burkes closed a location on West Main Street in March 2018. We expect the new location will be bigger and better. We’re always happy when a company decides to invest in our community.
Whataburger. Burkes. Just a couple of the places hanging out "help wanted" signs. Virtually every employer in Magnolia seeks employees.
River of Life Med Spa, 535 E. Main (next to Ray Real Estate), will have its grand opening on Saturday. The company website says that the spa offers treatment options for weight loss, aging, beauty enhancement, sexual wellness and teeth whitening. CLICK HERE to see the website.
Sweet Charity.
Today is Friday the 13th. A day that will forever be known as The Great Disappointment to some of our friends.
Saturday is August 14. There’s no special significance that we attach to that date, but it will mark exactly six months since the start of a week-long winter storm that left almost a foot of snow on the ground in Magnolia, and which at one point dropped the local temperature to 0. This weekend’s heat index may be above 100. Wonder if Magnolia will receive any snow this coming winter. If you vowed six months ago to buy an electrical generator or a snow shovel, now's the time.
Public schools start on Monday. We wish all students great success in their academic and extracurricular adventures ahead.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865.