The virtual hall meeting about COVID-19 and vaccines, livestreamed Monday night on the Magnolia Reporter page on Facebook, appears to have been well received. Our statistics tell us that almost 300 people watched most of the presentation. There were upwards of 3,000 people who saw at least part of the livestream. And we know that all of them went away with more information and knowledge about the COVID-19 situation in Magnolia and Columbia County than they had before the presentation began, thanks to the panelists: Drs. Jason Franks, Fred Murphy and Moises Menendez, and Columbia County Coroner Randy Reed. The event was sponsored by the Rotary Club of Magnolia, and Club President Will Wood was an excellent moderator. He selected questions for the panelists that came in through our livestream. The broadcasting team at First United Methodist Church, from which the livestream emanated, did a professional job with the sound and video. We were proud to have been part of this event. The town hall begins at the 5:00 mark on the video. CLICK HERE to see the video.
We work with technology but freely admit that we’re not the most technically adept personnel. We work with technology because we have to do so. We’re always pleasantly surprised when we can push out a simple live broadcast on Facebook. And frankly, we were mildly terrified by the prospect of essentially handing over temporary control of our Facebook page to an outside entity. Could it actually be done? Well thanks to the broadcast crew at First United Methodist Church and their expertise, it all worked out for the Rotary Club’s virtual town all on COVID-19.
The previously scheduled August meeting of the Magnolia City Council will be postponed until 5 p.m. Thursday, August 26.
Without getting into too much detail, we’ve had two communications in the past week from people complaining about two different circumstances that could be state and/or federal crimes. If you believe or have evidence that someone is stealing from a government agency, our suggestion is that you convey the information to the appropriate law enforcement agency. And if you’re committing such a crime, best to stop now and get a lawyer. We’ve known many people in our career who had no inkling that the state or the feds were onto them.
We have recorded 4.79 inches of rain in August, a respectable amount for any August. Our rainfall since January 1 is 54.41 inches.
