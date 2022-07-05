One of our readers, commenting on a recent article about plans for a Magnolia splash pad, suggested that people could go swim in the Dorcheat Bayou. We’re assuming the comment was sarcasm. In dry periods, there’s not enough water in the Dorcheat to fill a pot. In wet periods, it’s a challenge for potential sportsmen. The Arkansas side of the Dorcheat has never been treated with the respect for its tourism potential with which it’s held on the Louisiana side of the line. Webster Parish authorities routinely promote the Dorcheat as a place to explore the natural side of Louisiana. More could be done to create structures that would let the Arkansas side of the bayou retain enough water for longer periods, so that it becomes more accessible to shallow-draft watercraft, and to promote fishing. Accessibility is a big issue. There are few good ways for the public to get into the bayou. We’re throwing down the development of Dorcheat’s tourism potential as a challenge to the next county judge.
Jumped down a geographic rabbit hole over the weekend when we saw photos of the surveyor’s marker at the point where Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas intersect. It’s too bad that no one has taken an interest in making this point a real roadside attraction.
The re-activated Arkansas School Safety Commission meets today in response to the Uvalde school massacre. We expect little useful from this commission unless it recommends massive amounts of funding for mental health screening and treatment programs, increased online surveillance of young people who have violent intent, and the adoption of red flag laws.
Magnolia needs bowling.
The current poll that we launched over the weekend seeks to learn about the favorite outdoor activities of our readers. About an hour after we initially started the poll, we realized that we'd overlooked some popular options. So, we went back and added them. On reflection we realized that we also left out boating and swimming. Our bad. We'll be running the current poll through the day today.
We can’t give you a direct link for legal reasons, but we can tell you that on Friday, the Washington Post published an article by Isabelle Khurshudyan and Kostiantyn Khudov headlined, “U.S.-supplied HIMARS changing the calculus on Ukraine’s front lines.” While it didn’t mention that HIMARS vehicles are built by Lockheed Martin in East Camden, it did say that the long-range rocket launching system has made a real difference in Ukraine’s defense against Russian attackers. Ukrainian troops praise the HIMARS for its dependable targeting capabilities.
Arkansas Times reported last week some prospective enrollment numbers for troubled Henderson State University. Current graduate and undergraduate registration for the fall semester is 1,643. The number at the same time last year was 2,325. Cutting about a third of the majors and a similar number of faculty will do that. Henderson State had a fall 2021 semester enrollment of 2,914.
We’d normally feature in our Tuesday column a local news event from five years ago. Today, we’re republishing these comments from our Diary of five years ago. It is among our better commentaries:
Every so often we get email responses from a guy who enjoys knocking down some of the opinions we offer in this space. On Wednesday, we reflected upon the new Arkansas Children’s Hospital campus in Northwest Arkansas, and the fact that the hospital has built a clinic in Southwest Little Rock. “Maybe the time has come for Magnolia to start agitating for a South Arkansas clinic location for Arkansas Children’s Hospital. There’s no cost in asking,” we wrote. Our friend replied, “Will never happen. Complete waste of time and effort. South Arkansas is not good enough to get ACH. Another pie in the sky notion.” Well on his last point, he’s absolutely correct. Ours is a totally pie-in-the-sky notion. Actually, our first draft of Wednesday’s column was for our own ACH-brand hospital, but we wrote it down to a clinic in an effort not to make our eyes too big for our stomach. Having an ACH clinic in Magnolia asks a great deal, and it may be P-I-T-S, but – will never happen? Complete waste of time and effort? South Arkansas isn’t good enough? Oh come on. Here are a few things we’ve learned from several decades of reporting on happenings in small towns all across the South.
Nothing happens without a vision. It takes a person (or a small group of people) having an idea that he or she is willing to work years or decades to bring to fruition, and who often understands that their dream make take years – or even beyond their lifetimes – to see realized. But we’ve seen many such visions come to life, here and elsewhere.
There’s no such thing as a complete waste of time and effort because it’s impossible to know where something is going to lead. Let’s use our ACH clinic wish as an example. Suppose the idea catches fire. The community comes up with free land for a clinic in a good location, comes up with a positive study bespeaking the need, and even puts together a financial incentive package. We get to the brink – and it all falls through in the end. But what if all the activity convinces a couple of pediatricians that there’s more need for their services in South Arkansas than they may have imagined, and they set up a practice? What if ACH decides that Magnolia might not be the place for a clinic, but that Camden is just right? Things don’t always go as planned, but they can still become net positives for a community.
Action beats inertia. Momentum is a real phenomenon. People are naturally attracted to activity. Business is attracted to people. The more activity that a community has going or, or appears to have going on, spurs more activity.
Yes, an Arkansas Children’s Hospital clinic in Magnolia is a vision we have. We want patrons to establish a well-funded Magnolia School District Foundation. We’d like for Southern Arkansas University to establish a College of Veterinarian Medicine. But those are some of our aspirations for our community. Other people have other visions. In the past, those visions have included bringing the railroad from McNeil to Magnolia, and later to Emerson and into Louisiana. Other visions encouraged Magnolia to secure a state agricultural high school, create banks and businesses, and build industrial parks. Our town has incredible pieces of public art, an arts center and a small but promising arts scene. We’ve developed and continue to process natural resources. We’ve turned a Boy Scout camp into a state park. We’ve turned a creek into a massive water impoundment that’s spared us grave trouble that other regions have experienced.
We’re OK with things turning out differently from how we plan. We’ve even OK with failure so long as we get a fair share of successes.
We’re not OK with people who lack any vision, who think nothing can ever be accomplished, or who think South Arkansas and its residents don’t count. Everyday experience over time proves them wrong.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Any opinions expressed in this column are his own.