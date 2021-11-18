Joining our list of supporters today on a temporary basis is the Diamond Agency, which is soliciting advertisers for the next issue of Magnolia Living. Magnolia Living is produced by the Diamond Agency for the Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce. The last issue of Magnolia Living was a beautiful 64-page magazine illustrating some of the best about Magnolia and Columbia County. People who click on the ad will be redirected to an online copy of the most recent Magnolia Living. Thanks to the Diamond Agency for choosing magnoliareporte.com as a way to help it build its visibility in the community.
The Columbia County Animal Protection Society always needs help with animal adoptions, food for its shelters and other supplies. CLICK HERE for more information.
The Magnolia School District has relaunched its website with a nice new look, more graphics and improved navigation. CLICK HERE to see it.
If you have a website, you owe it to yourself to use it and to make improvements.
If our skills included auto mechanics and carpentry, and if we were 30 years younger, we’d find much appeal in schoolie culture. These are the people who take old school buses, remodel the interiors, mechanics and creature comforts, and who choose to travel and live in them permanently. We’re suckers for YouTube videos that follow these rehabs. The reason we bring this up goes back to the revised Magnolia School District website. Among other things, it posts a notice that the district has 15 used, 72-passenger diesel buses for sale. Buses are being bid on an individual bus, or you can make bids for several buses. Old school buses are not just for deer camps any more. CLICK HERE for more info about the used school buses.
Persons of faith can also accept that scientific achievement and progress are functions and outgrowths of faith.
The Rev. Larry Kelso, a retired United Methodist Church pastor, will speak to the Rotary Club of Magnolia during its meeting at noon today in the Cal Partee Room at Cadence Bank (formerly BancorpSouth). His topic will be “The Rotary Club’s Four-Way Test of the Things We Think, Say or Do.” Almost all Rotarians worldwide recite the test during their meetings. It reads, “Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? Will it be beneficial to all concerned?”
Lisa Parks of Tontitown, which is near Springdale, has announced her candidacy for Arkansas Senate District 7. It’s a special election to replace Sen. Lance Eads, who resigned. Parks, an attorney, is running as a Democrat. We mention all of this because she holds an associate degree from Southern Arkansas University.
Eli’s coming. Later.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call 870-904-3865.