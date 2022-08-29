Ripping a few headlines in the field of lithium production, batteries and electric vehicles: Walmarts in Arkadelphia and Malvern will be among the first places where Entergy Corporation will build EV fast-charge stations in the state (Arkansas Business). Honda and LG Energy say they will build a $4.4 billion lithium-ion battery manufacturing site in the U.S., but they are not saying where (Tech Crunch). Industry analysts caution about success prospects for Mexico’s state-run lithium mining operations (Reuters). The price for lithium carbonate has hit a record high of $69,259 per ton (Business Korea). Recent federal climate and health care laws have provisions that will help the U.S. EV industry, especially Albemarle Corporation’s plans to mine lithium in North Carolina (WFAE). African nations are offering India more access to their lithium and cobalt deposits in exchange for loan forgiveness (Mint).
We have recorded 10.21 inches of rain in August, with the possibility of more coming on Wednesday. Total YTD is 44.2 inches.
The Columbia County Fair is only three weeks away. Fall is coming.
HopePrescott.com reports that the enrollment of the Nevada School District is 407, up 33 from last fall.
Southern Arkansas’ first home football game is 6 p.m. Thursday against Northwestern Oklahoma. SAU won 32-13 last year in Alva.
Rumors that more South Arkansas schools will change to or start eight-man football teams.
Ten years ago, we reported that Magnolia native Mary Allison Milford was part of her second U.S. Paralympics basketball squad. CLICK HERE to see the story.
