A reader called to talk about Tuesday’s column regarding the future of the Pittman property on North Dudney, which the City of Magnolia is buying to hold for future development. He said he largely agreed with us that the acreage should be restricted to single-family homes. (We also said they should be on quarter-acre lots, which would combat the general problem in the neighborhood of houses that are too small and too close together on narrow streets.) Our friend suggests that what Magnolia really needs is a gated residential community for older people who want more privacy and security. He’s also OK with zero lot-line homes (some people call them “townhouses,” which is close but not quite the same thing) such as those on Asbury Drive. We actually did think about a gated community and townhouses as we wrote our Tuesday column, but decided that both of those concepts would work better elsewhere in Magnolia. Our requirements for this property: No cheesy apartments, and no tiny houses with gravel driveways.
We are loathe to tell people how they ought to spend their own money, and we recognize such sentiment flies in the face of a future developer who might want to buy the Pittman property and plop a 200-unit apartment complex on it. But we have standards, too, and they don’t include downscaling the Dudney-Columbia neighborhood.
Parenthetically, the Dudney-Columbia intersection is one of several locations in the city that the old Garver development plan suggested would be ideal for a traffic circle to keep vehicles moving. This should be considered in future planning.
The other Garver-proposed traffic circles were Dudney and Pearce, Washington and University, and Jackson and University.
A landmark business in Rosston is closing but may reopen under new ownership. Barr’s Junction owners David and Susan Barr said on the grocery/restaurant’s Facebook page that they are closing the business at the intersection of U.S. 371 and U.S. 278, effective Saturday. “You guys have given us the best 17 years we could ask for! We’ve been given the chance to meet so many people, to see so many come and go in our little community. There’s no way we would have made it this long without all of you amazing people! Though this is a bittersweet time for us we need you to stay tuned to what’s to come in the next month or so!” they wrote.
Ash Wednesday.
A year ago today, we were reporting on flooding along local waterways. CLICK HERE to see the story.
The most under-reported story with the end of the political party primary filing period on Tuesday was the 48 Libertarian candidates running across Arkansas – a record. In 27 legislative races, Libertarians will go head-to-head against candidates of the old parties in November -- making them the only choice between either Democrats or Republicans in those races. In all probability, most of them will be crushed because the legacy parties really, really hate upstart competition. But maybe the legislature could end up with a Libertarian or two.
Alternatives are needed for people who can't bring themselves to vote for Republicans or Democrats at the state and national levels.
We recorded 5.28 inches of rain in February, and have 5.9 inches for the year with 0.6 inches of snow.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865.