The new Maya Angelou quarters are on their way to Federal Reserve Banks and to your local cash registers soon. This is the first time that anyone with strong South Arkansas (specifically, Stamps and Lafayette County) has ever been featured on a United States coin. Our surprise is that no one in South Arkansas – schools, banks, museums, etc. – appears to be making more of a show out of this event. It’s a great opportunity for the public to learn more about and remember Angelou. “Maya Angelou’s writing and activism inspired countless Americans and her legacy helped fuel greater fairness and understanding across our nation,” said Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), Senate sponsor of the bill that created the American Women Quarters Program. CLICK HERE to learn more about the Angelou quarter.
Always interesting to watch those really large trucks get around the Magnolia Square.
Lauren Morris, affiliate director of the Arkansas Community Foundation, will speak to the Rotary Club of Magnolia via Zoom at noon today. The club meets in the Cal Partee Room at Cadence Bank.
We’re told that Peoples Bank will complete the takeover of the current Bank OZK location in Magnolia by the end of the first quarter. As previously reported, the current OZK employees will become Peoples Bank employees, and the branch will offer complete banking services, including loans.
The Magnolia Planning Commission will not meet this month.
Oh be nice.
Another paranoid weather weekend is ahead. Nice conditions followed almost immediately by the prospect of snow.
The need grows daily for a third political party that can elect candidates to high political office in the United States.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865.