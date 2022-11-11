The Magnolia-Stephens area came very close seven years ago to being awarded a new state prison. Gov. Asa Hutchinson then decided that a new prison wasn’t in the state’s best financial interest at the time. Instead, he opted for a solution to send more Arkansas inmates to Texas prisons, and to dust off plans for smaller expansions at existing facilities. This was a disappointment to the Magnolia Economic Development Corporation. The MEDC has since faded into history, but it had put a lot of effort into recruiting the facility. Imagine the impact. If our region had received the bid, the prison likely would have been open by now. We’d be enjoying the benefits of about 300 new jobs and a payroll in excess of $21 million. We are fans of alternatives to prisons. There are better and more humane ways of dealing with people who commit crimes than locking them up – education, mental health treatment and skills training are big components. But prisons aren’t going away. The state says it needs a new one. Columbia County government is, itself, scratching around for a plan to build a new county jail and there are possibilities for co-locating these facilities. The incoming gubernatorial administration has a punishment mindset, and that administration has a lot of friends here. (If one supports this administration, you’re not allowed to take a NIMBY position about a prison.) We’re no worse off than lots of places in Arkansas when it comes to problems recruiting a workforce. In fact, we may be better suited to recruit a prison workforce of 350 people than 100 people to staff Albemarle Corporation’s expanding chemical facilities. We can have both. Columbia County came close to landing a prison in 2015. Our government and economic officials should dust off those plans and make another run at it. CLICK HERE to see our report about the plan for a new state prison.
It’s no secret that we lack fond feelings for Arkansas’ governor-elect, and for all other apologists for the former Trump regime. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is wildly unqualified for the position as demonstrated by her job experience and temperament. That said, Arkansas has only one governor at a time, and she’s it for the foreseeable future. She needs to be successful for Arkansas to be successful in overcoming tremendous statewide problems: Low wages and low levels of educational attainment, transportation and infrastructure, health care access, treatment and services for the mentally ill, a needed overhaul of the state’s juvenile justice system, lingering racism and the ongoing rural diaspora among them. It may be that Gov.-elect Sanders can surround herself with people who are more interested in tackling real problems than the imagined bogeyman of cultural warfare. We shall see.
Five years ago, we reported that SAU beat UAM 51-20 in Great American Conference football. CLICK HERE to see the story.
Magnolia needs housing.
Christmas decorations are going up around the Columbia County Courthouse.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own. We like prison movies.