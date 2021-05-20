We’ve not had a column in a few days, but it was always our intent to write about Mary Harsh. Our first contact with Mrs. Harsh was in the seventh grade at Magnolia Junior High School, where she taught history and, for a half-semester annually – Arkansas history. Mrs. Harsh already had quite a civic resume up to that point as a charter member of the Magnolia Junior Charity League, Girl Scout volunteer and through her support of the Verbie Graney Center. Even seventh-grade Magnolians knew that her husband, John Harsh, had been our mayor. His term was one of the best for economic development in our city. After Mr. Harsh was mayor, he was on the Arkansas Highway Commission. It’s not stretching the point to say that Mr. Harsh was responsible for the U.S. 79 and 88 bypasses that we now enjoy. But back to Mrs. Harsh. She was among the cadre of stalwart citizens so valuable to every community. If there was a good and decent thing happening in Magnolia, Mrs. Harsh and her family was involved in it. From banking and real estate, to philanthropy, and roses, Mrs. Harsh was involved her entire life. Her interest in Southern Arkansas University is so evident that one of its dorms bears her name. But we want to come back to the student-teacher relationship. She always remembered our name. She was always interested in any news we could provide about our classmates. We shared some similar interests, including our love for the Columbia County Courthouse. And in her later years, when we saw each other, she always had something nice to say about our business. A quick story. About a year and a half ago, as we were actively looking for a place downtown to remodel for an office and a home, we looked at a couple of different buildings that she owned. We settled on the old Shoe Box and even made an offer for it, which Mrs. Harsh graciously accepted. However, between getting contractor estimates and arrangements made for a loan, 120 North Court Square suddenly became available and for our purposes, it was too good to pass up. But here’s the thing to marvel: At age 98, Mrs. Harsh was still actively engaged in the trading of real estate and still to that degree, was influencing what happened in Magnolia. We posted elsewhere something that we believe with all our heart. Hers was a life well lived, and lived for the betterment of our community.
There were a lot of things we wanted to say about the state’s junior senator, and his comments on the Associated Press, Israel and Hamas. We will cut it down to fewer words. The Associated Press is an independent cooperative financed by the world’s leading newsgathering operations. The work of its journalists, here and abroad, is distinguished. And it’s absolutely hated by oppressive and authoritarian regimes everywhere for that reason. Let’s be clear, Tom. Israel didn’t target the building that the AP used in Gaza because Hamas agents were using it (they weren’t, but that’s another matter). Israel targeted the building for destruction because the AP was using it. The Israeli government deliberately destroyed the office of an American-based news cooperative because it wanted to make the job of the press more difficult. That’s unconscionable. At a minimum, the Israeli government should compensate the Associated Press for the damage and issue a world-wide apology for this disgraceful action. And Tom, you should apologize to the AP for your asinine comments. Not that we expect it. It’s not the first time you’ve supported a regime that has deflected criticism by blaming press coverage.
We are not in the camp that believes the Israeli government can’t be criticized because, gosh, it’s Israel. The pitched battle between Israelis and Palestinians isn’t the first time that a government has ginned up a little war to distract the public from its own corrupt actions. And the current Netanyahu government is about as corrupt as Israeli governments get. President Biden’s call for a cease fire between Israel and Hamas is the least that America can do. Back in the day, Tom, a U.S. senator might disagree with what a president did in international relations. But that disagreement used to end at the water’s edge. Senators of both legacy parties at least offered lip service and stood with the president of the moment.
Well, OK, maybe that was more than a few words.
Praise where it’s due: U.S. Reps. Steve Womack and French Hill of Arkansas voted with the House majority to create a commission to investigate the January 6 insurrection. Rep. Rick Crawford and our 4th District Rep. Bruce Westerman voted against it. We’re disappointed with Westerman. Apparently, Westerman is in the muddled minority who believes that antifa and BLM had something to do with the attempt to overthrow the government.
Magnolia High School’s Class of 2021 graduates tonight! Congratulations! No matter where life takes you, we hope it will eventually bring you home.
We’ve noticed that Magnuson Inn on East Main has been rebranded with its old name, the Coachman’s Inn. This will be a positive move for the motel and will alleviate confusion that’s risen through the years.
Speaking of confusion, we wish the rest of the nation would recognize that Arkansas’ postal abbreviation is AR and not AK, or worse still, AZ. We’re sure Alaskans and Arizonians would appreciate it, too.
Amy Staten McNeil will talk about plans for the South Arkansas Heritage Museum during the noon Thursday meeting of the Rotary Club of Magnolia. The club meets in the Cal Partee Room at BancorpSouth.
Blueprints.
The signs on the window say that the Meat Market Taqueria, 117 E. Main in the former Los Maguelles Mexican Grill, will open on Monday. We’re looking forward to see what it has to offer.
People continue to eyeball available buildings on the Magnolia Square. We’re convinced that the next few months could be among the most exciting ever for downtown.
Two places of concern downtown: The former Magnolia City Hall and Fire Station on North Jefferson, and the former Magnolia Inn at South Jackson and Calhoun. As a community, we cannot allow these two buildings to continue to deteriorate.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865.