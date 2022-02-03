Weather-related cancellations and changes announced for Friday in connection with the winter storm. This is the list of cancellations for which magnoliareporter.com has been notified. Email additional cancellations to news@magnoliareporter.com:
Columbia Christian School closed Friday.
Magnolia School District will be closed to on-site instruction on Friday and will use AMI Day 4.
Southern Arkansas University will not hold classes in-person and will have online instruction Friday.
Emerson-Taylor-Bradley School District scheduled to be open Friday, but road conditions will be evaluated Friday morning.
Lafayette County Schools will have a delayed start at 10 a.m. Friday. Buses will run two hours later than normal.
Nevada School District will be closed Friday.
Magnolia Specialized Services Amalia Weiser Child Enrichment Center open Friday.
Camden Fairview School District will not have on-site instruction on Friday. It will be an AMI Day 3.
Smackover-Norphlet School District will not have on-site instruction on Friday. It will be an AMI Day 5.
El Dorado School District will not have on-site instruction on Friday. It will use AMI Day 3 packets.