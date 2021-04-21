At Your Service Environmental Solutions is celebrating its 35th anniversary this month.
Founded in 1986, our store offers over 20,000 products including food service items, paper goods, trash bags, cleaning equipment and chemicals, and janitorial supplies. Our specialized services include but are not limited to Maid Service, Odor Control, Commercial Cleaning, Industrial Cleaning, and Institutional Cleaning.
Stop by our store at 1506 N. Vine in Magnolia between the hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, April 19 through Friday, April 23 and check out our 35% off select items sale, get a free snack, and register to win 1 of 2 great prizes to be given away on Monday the 26th at 2 p.m. First prize is a Minuteman vacuum cleaner valued at $800, second prize is $350 cash. No purchase required. You don’t have to be present to win.
Team members and team member’s immediate family are not eligible.
