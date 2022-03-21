Columbia County's property tax books opened March 1, and Tax Collector Rachel Waller expected to have all statements mailed by the end of last week.
According to Waller, the charge for 2021 taxes to be collected in 2022 is $17,260,872.43. This includes personal property, real estate, and producing minerals payable in 2022.
In an email March 14 to magnoliareporter.com, Waller stated that taxpayers "may pay without penalty through Monday, October 17, 2022, since the 15th of October falls on Saturday this year."
The collector's office is located at 101 Boundary St., Suite 104 in Magnolia. Office hours are 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cash, check, money order or credit/debit cards are accepted. A processing fee of 3.5 percent will be charged for all debit/credit transactions in the office or online. No personal checks are accepted on delinquent taxes.
Checks should be made payable to Columbia County Tax Collector.
Payments may be made by mail, in person, or online. Checks may be mailed to Columbia County Tax Collector, 101 Boundary St., Suite 104, Magnolia, AR 71753-3372. The Tax ID number should be written on the check, and a stamped, self-addressed envelope should be included to receive a receipt. Proof of payment/receipt may be printed at www.actdatascout.com.
There is a drop box located at the front of the building.
According to Waller, the Collector's Office has a new link for online payments.
Partial payments may be made on taxes as long as the full amount is paid by October 17. Partial payments cannot be accepted on any delinquent taxes.
Taxes will be delinquent after October 17, and a 10 percent penalty will be assessed after that date. If real estate taxes become two years delinquent they will be certified to the State of Arkansas and can only be redeemed through the Commissioner of State Lands. The COSL office is located at 109 State Capitol Building, Little Rock, AR 72201, phone (501) 324-9422 or fax (501) 324-9421. Visit the website at COSL.org.
For more information, call the tax collector's office at (870) 234-4171.