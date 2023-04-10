The countdown is on for the total solar eclipse that most of the State of Arkansas will experience on Monday, April 8, 2024.
About 99 percent of the sun will be blotted out, as observed from Magnolia.
According to the website TimeAndDate.com, the eclipse will start in the Magnolia area at 12:29:32 p.m. The sky will continue to darken until the maximum coverage of the sun arrives at 1:49:14 p.m. Light conditions will gradually return to normal until the end of the eclipse locally at 3:08:42 p.m.
Magnolia and Columbia County falls just outside the zone of “totality,” or the total obscuration of the sun by the moon, when it passes between the sun and the earth.
Areas with 100 percent totality in the United States will generally be in a 150-mile-wide path from the Big Bend area of Texas through Buffalo, NY and into northern Maine.
In Arkansas, 100 percent totality will stretch in the western part of the state from Texarkana to Fort Smith, exiting the state to the north-northeast between Harrison and Jonesboro.
Among Arkansas towns nearest to 100 percent totality will be De Queen, Mount Ida, Ola, Atkins, Clinton, Fairfield Bay, Mountain View, Ash Flat and Hardy.
The moon will cast a big shadow. The entire North American continent – from South America to the Arctic Ocean – will experience at least some effect even if it’s not in the path of totality.
By contrast, the moon covered only 82 percent of the sun’s surface as seen from Magnolia during the August 21, 2017 eclipse. The visual sensation was that of a dark cloud between the earth and the sun. There was plenty of daylight.
CLICK HERE for more resources and information about the 2024 Great North American total solar eclipse and its path across Arkansas.