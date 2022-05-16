Columbia County authorities are searching for a girl who was placed temporarily in a local home.
Braylon Nicole Perkins, 13, a white female originally from Miller County, was placed in the Columbia County home. She disappeared from that home around 1 a.m. Monday.
Perkins has reddish brown hair and is 5 feet, 4 inches tall. She was wearing blue jeans and a black shirt, carrying a blue bag.
Perkins may have a small dog or a large black dog with her.
No photo of the runaway girl was immediately available.
If you see someone matching her description, contact Columbia County Central Dispatch at 870-234-5655.