Columbia, Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties reported new active COVID-19 cases on Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,428

Total Active Cases: 17. Up one since Wednesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,307

Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,454

Total Active Cases: 3. No change since Wednesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,420

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,632

Total Active Cases: 22. Up one since Wednesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,564

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,511

Total Active Cases: 13. Up one since Wednesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,379

Total Deaths: 119. Last death recorded October 8.

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 10,930

Total Active Cases: 17. Up five since Wednesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 10,713

Total Deaths: 198. Last death recorded November 21.

STATEWIDE STATISTICS

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 966,797

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 451

Recovered cases: 950,837

Deaths: 12,550. Up five since Wednesday.

Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 146

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 24

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 7

