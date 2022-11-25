Columbia, Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties reported new active COVID-19 cases on Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,428
Total Active Cases: 17. Up one since Wednesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,307
Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,454
Total Active Cases: 3. No change since Wednesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,420
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,632
Total Active Cases: 22. Up one since Wednesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,564
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,511
Total Active Cases: 13. Up one since Wednesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,379
Total Deaths: 119. Last death recorded October 8.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 10,930
Total Active Cases: 17. Up five since Wednesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 10,713
Total Deaths: 198. Last death recorded November 21.
STATEWIDE STATISTICS
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 966,797
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 451
Recovered cases: 950,837
Deaths: 12,550. Up five since Wednesday.
Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 146
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 24
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 7