South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, September 28, 2021, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas.
NEVADA
Shanita M. Evans, A/K/A Shanita M. Johnson, 718 Oak St., Prescott; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed September 23.
OUACHITA
Leroy Charles Deans and Tammy Lynn Deans, 929 Cathey Cove, Camden; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed September 23.
UNION
Datron Jasimmion Hall, 4623 Northwest, El Dorado; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed September 23.
Kimberly Strachele Gray, A/K/A Kimberly Cunningham, 427 Thompson Ave., El Dorado; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed September 24.