South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, September 28, 2021, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas.

NEVADA

Shanita M. Evans, A/K/A Shanita M. Johnson, 718 Oak St., Prescott; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed September 23.

OUACHITA

Leroy Charles Deans and Tammy Lynn Deans, 929 Cathey Cove, Camden; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed September 23.

UNION

Datron Jasimmion Hall, 4623 Northwest, El Dorado; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed September 23.

Kimberly Strachele Gray, A/K/A Kimberly Cunningham, 427 Thompson Ave., El Dorado; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed September 24.

