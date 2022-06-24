A heat advisory remains in effect for a third consecutive day in Columbia County.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said the advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday.
Heat index values up to 108 are expected.
Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Heat will persist through the rest of this week into the weekend with maximum temperatures forecast to reach or surpass the 100-degree mark on multiple days. Additional heat advisories will be possible. Precautions should be taken to avoid heat related illnesses.
Isolated thunderstorms will be possible late Sunday across portions of Southeast Oklahoma, Southwest Arkansas, and Northeast Louisiana ahead of a cold front. The greatest chances for thunderstorms will be confined to areas along and south of Interstate 20 in East Texas and Louisiana on Monday and Tuesday.