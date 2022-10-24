COVID

Lafayette County reported no change in COVID-19 cases on Sunday, while four other South Arkansas counties reported declines, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no new COVID-18 deaths in the state.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,356

Total Active Cases: 16, down one since Saturday

Total Recovered Cases: 6,238

Total Deaths: 102. Last death recorded October 20.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,447

Total Active Cases: 2, no change since Saturday

Total Recovered Cases: 1,414

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,592

Total Active Cases: 9, down one since Saturday

Total Recovered Cases: 2,536

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,458

Total Active Cases: 15, down two since Saturday

Total Recovered Cases: 6,324

Total Deaths: 119. Last death recorded October 8

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 10,818

Total Active Cases: 25, down three since Saturday

Total Recovered Cases: 10,598

Total Deaths: 193. Last death recorded October 20.

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 957,914

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 96

Recovered cases: 942,195

Deaths: 12,425, no change since Saturday

Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 134

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 24

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 6

