Lafayette County reported no change in COVID-19 cases on Sunday, while four other South Arkansas counties reported declines, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no new COVID-18 deaths in the state.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,356
Total Active Cases: 16, down one since Saturday
Total Recovered Cases: 6,238
Total Deaths: 102. Last death recorded October 20.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,447
Total Active Cases: 2, no change since Saturday
Total Recovered Cases: 1,414
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,592
Total Active Cases: 9, down one since Saturday
Total Recovered Cases: 2,536
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,458
Total Active Cases: 15, down two since Saturday
Total Recovered Cases: 6,324
Total Deaths: 119. Last death recorded October 8
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 10,818
Total Active Cases: 25, down three since Saturday
Total Recovered Cases: 10,598
Total Deaths: 193. Last death recorded October 20.
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 957,914
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 96
Recovered cases: 942,195
Deaths: 12,425, no change since Saturday
Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 134
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 24
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 6