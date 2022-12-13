Severe weather will be possible across the entire Ark-La-Tex on Tuesday afternoon into the evening.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said potentially dangerous supercell thunderstorms embedded within a squall line will move east across the region.
All modes of severe weather will be possible with damaging winds, tornadoes, and locally heavy rainfall being the main threats followed by large hail as a secondary threat.
Light freeze conditions may be possible mainly north of I-20 from Friday morning through Sunday morning.
Today, there will be a chance of showers before noon, then showers and thunderstorms likely between noon and 3 p.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 3 p.m. Some of the storms could be severe and produce heavy rainfall.
The high will be near 68. Wind will be from the southeast around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches are possible.
Tonight, showers are likely and a thunderstorm is possible before 9 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9 p.m. and midnight. Some of the storms could be severe.
There will be a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. Otherwise, conditions will be cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny with a high near 59. Wind will be calm before becoming northwest around 5 mph.
Overnight lows Wednesday through Sunday will be in the mid-to-lower 30s, with afternoon highs around 50.