New cases of COVID-19 dropped in Columbia, Nevada and Ouachita counties on Monday, and were unchanged in Lafayette and Union counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,629
Total Active Cases: 81. Down eight since Sunday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,444
Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,487
Total Active Cases: 10. No change since Sunday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,446
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,714
Total Active Cases: 23. Down seven since Sunday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,645
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,661
Total Active Cases: 42. Down one since Sunday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,498
Total Deaths: 121. Last death recorded December 20.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 11,082
Total Active Cases: 47. No change since Sunday.
Total Recovered Cases: 10,831
Total Deaths: 202. Last death recorded December 20.
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 989,276
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 194, up 50 since Sunday.
Recovered cases: 969,760
Deaths: 12,721. No change since Sunday.
Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 393. Up eight since Sunday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 67. Down three since Sunday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 22. Down two since Sunday.