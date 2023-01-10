COVID

New cases of COVID-19 dropped in Columbia, Nevada and Ouachita counties on Monday, and were unchanged in Lafayette and Union counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,629

Total Active Cases: 81. Down eight since Sunday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,444

Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,487

Total Active Cases: 10. No change since Sunday.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,446

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,714

Total Active Cases: 23. Down seven since Sunday.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,645

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,661

Total Active Cases: 42. Down one since Sunday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,498

Total Deaths: 121. Last death recorded December 20.

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 11,082

Total Active Cases: 47. No change since Sunday.

Total Recovered Cases: 10,831

Total Deaths: 202. Last death recorded December 20.

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 989,276

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 194, up 50 since Sunday.

Recovered cases: 969,760

Deaths: 12,721. No change since Sunday.

Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 393. Up eight since Sunday.

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 67. Down three since Sunday.

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 22. Down two since Sunday.

