COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Thursday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Wednesday.
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,626+8. Month ago: 2,426. Year ago: 209.
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 90. Month ago: 29. Year ago: 37.
Total recovered – 2,477+8. Month ago: 2,340. Year ago: 165.
Total number dead – 59. Month ago: 57 deaths. Year ago: 7 deaths.
Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 – 358
SAU total active cases – 1 student. 1-1 staff.
SAU current number in quarantine – 3-18
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 31.1, no change
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 12.2, up from 11.9
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 624+4
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 43+2
Total recovered – 570+2
Total number dead – 10
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 25.0, up from 24.8
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 6.3, no change
NEVADA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 981+1
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 33-2
Total recovered – 922+3
Total number dead – 26
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 26.3, up from 26.2
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 11.8, up from 11.6
OUACHITA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,777+23
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 138+14
Total recovered – 2,574+9
Total number dead – 65
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 41.3, up from 41.0
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 10.6, up from 10.5
UNION COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,437+18
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 163+11
Total recovered – 4,156+7
Total number dead – 116-1
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 28.0, up from 27.9
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 9.8, up from 9.5
SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS HOSPITAL STATUS
(Totals for Southwest region of Arkansas, which includes hospitals in Magnolia, El Dorado, Camden, Hope, Fordyce, Arkadelphia, Malvern, Hot Springs and others)
Total staff bed capacity of Southwest Arkansas hospitals – 1,118, up from 1,105
Current COVID-19 positive patients – 218, up from 211
Current COVID-19 positive patients in ICUs – 76, down from 81
Current COVID-19 positive patients on ventilators – 42, down from 43
BORDERING PARISHES IN LOUISIANA, WITH CHANGES SINCE PREVIOUS TOTALS
Bossier – 16,153, up from 16,014 total cases. 317 deaths.
Webster – 4,743, up from 4,725 total cases. 119 deaths, plus 3 deaths.
Claiborne – 1,582, up from 1,579 total cases. 56 deaths.
Union – 2,836, up from 2,823 total cases. 85 deaths