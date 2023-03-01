COVID-19 cases have risen by 11 in Columbia County since Saturday, the Arkansas Department of Health reported on Tuesday.
There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,784
Total Active Cases: 30. Up 11 since Saturday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,649
Total Deaths: 105. Last death recorded January 29.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,504
Total Active Cases: 2. No change since Saturday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,471
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 30.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,766
Total Active Cases: 5. Down one since Saturday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,715
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9..
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,767
Total Active Cases: 21. Down one since Saturday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,620
Total Deaths: 126. Last death recorded February 17.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 11,268
Total Active Cases: 30. Down seven since Saturday.
Total Recovered Cases: 11,032
Total Deaths: 204. Last death recorded January 29.
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 1,004,752
Number of new cases, reported in the last 24 hours: 316, up 257 since Saturday.
Recovered cases: 988,773
Deaths: 12,980. Up five since Saturday.
COVID-19 Vaccinations for Columbia County
Total Number of Doses: 30,118
Percent of Population Partially Immunized: 10.1%
Percent of Population Fully Immunized: 52.0%