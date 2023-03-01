Covid

COVID-19 cases have risen by 11 in Columbia County since Saturday, the Arkansas Department of Health reported on Tuesday.

There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,784

Total Active Cases: 30. Up 11 since Saturday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,649

Total Deaths: 105. Last death recorded January 29.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,504

Total Active Cases: 2. No change since Saturday.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,471

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 30.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,766

Total Active Cases: 5. Down one since Saturday.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,715

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9..

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,767

Total Active Cases: 21. Down one since Saturday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,620

Total Deaths: 126. Last death recorded February 17.

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 11,268

Total Active Cases: 30. Down seven since Saturday.

Total Recovered Cases: 11,032

Total Deaths: 204. Last death recorded January 29.

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 1,004,752

Number of new cases, reported in the last 24 hours: 316, up 257 since Saturday.

Recovered cases: 988,773

Deaths: 12,980. Up five since Saturday.

COVID-19 Vaccinations for Columbia County

Total Number of Doses: 30,118

Percent of Population Partially Immunized: 10.1%

Percent of Population Fully Immunized: 52.0%

