COVID-19 cases were up in Columbia, Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties during the weekend, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas, including Lafayette County.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,402

Total Active Cases: 14, up five since Saturday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,285

Total Deaths: 103. Last death recorded November 1.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,449

Total Active Cases: 0, no change since Saturday.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,418

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,603

Total Active Cases: 10, up three since Saturday.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,547

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,483

Total Active Cases: 10, up three since Saturday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,354

Total Deaths: 119. Last death recorded October 8.

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 10,876

Total Active Cases: 30, up five since Saturday.

Total Recovered Cases: 10,648

Total Deaths: 196. Last death recorded October 29.

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 961,765

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 134

Recovered cases: 946,002

Deaths: 12,521

Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 137

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 25

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 9

