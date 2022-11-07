COVID-19 cases were up in Columbia, Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties during the weekend, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas, including Lafayette County.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,402
Total Active Cases: 14, up five since Saturday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,285
Total Deaths: 103. Last death recorded November 1.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,449
Total Active Cases: 0, no change since Saturday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,418
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,603
Total Active Cases: 10, up three since Saturday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,547
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,483
Total Active Cases: 10, up three since Saturday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,354
Total Deaths: 119. Last death recorded October 8.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 10,876
Total Active Cases: 30, up five since Saturday.
Total Recovered Cases: 10,648
Total Deaths: 196. Last death recorded October 29.
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 961,765
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 134
Recovered cases: 946,002
Deaths: 12,521
Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 137
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 25
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 9