Stormy conditions are possible later today and on Friday night in South Arkansas, but conditions Saturday for the Magnolia Blossom Festival should be almost perfect.
There is a chance of showers before 1 p.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1-4 p.m. Conditions will be mostly cloudy with a high near 78, with a 30 percent chance of rain.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said showers and thunderstorms will increase over Southern Oklahoma, North
Texas, and into Western Arkansas on Friday afternoon, along and south of a cold front and associated upper-level disturbance.
Before the arrival of the front, skies will be sunny with a high near 88.
The front will shift southeast into the region during late Friday afternoon and evening, with strong heating contributing to an unstable air mass as these storms increase over portions of Northeast Texas, Southeast Oklahoma, and Southwest Arkansas.
Thus, the risk for strong to severe thunderstorms will exist during the late afternoon over extreme Southeast Oklahoma, and during the evening over Northeast Texas and Southwest Arkansas. Damaging winds and large hail will be the primary threats, before the storms weaken late as they enter Northwest Louisiana.
There will be a 20 percent chance of showers on Saturday. Conditions will be party cloudy with a high near 80. Saturday night’s low will be near 59.
Slightly cooler and drier air will spill south behind the front late Saturday through early next week, returning dry conditions to the region.