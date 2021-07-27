A Magnolia man was seriously injured Friday night in a single-vehicle wreck near Granite Falls, Minnesota.
According to a Minnesota State Patrol report, Daniel Wayne Scott, 32, was driving a 2007 model Ford 25V van east on Minnesota 67. The vehicle left the roadway.
The vehicle’s airbag deployed. Scott was not wearing a seat belt.
His injuries were deemed to be life-threatening. He was taken to North Memorial Hospital, a Level 1 trauma center in the Minneapolis suburb of Robbinsdale.
The wreck happened about 9:12 p.m. The Minnesota Highway Patrol, Yellow Medicine County Sheriff’s Office, and the Upper Sioux and Granite Falls police departments responded. Granite Falls is in southwestern Minnesota, west of Minneapolis.