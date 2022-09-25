A Stamps driver died and four people were hurt when two vehicles collided at the U.S. 82-County Road 13 intersection about 8:48 p.m. Saturday.
The wreck happened just north of Wilkins Stadium as the Southern Arkansas-Henderson State football came was ending. Emergency vehicles worked their way around people and vehicles streaming out of the stadium.
Killed was Dennis L. Fuller, 73, of Stamps. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Fuller was driving a 2017 model Ford Chevrolet north on North Washington and failed to yield to a 2008 model Honda Accord that was eastbound on U.S. 82 and driven by Jazznada M. Watson, 34 of Magnolia.
The Watson vehicle hit the Fuller car on the driver’s side. Fuller was pronounced dead at the scene.
Fuller’s passenger, Jeannie L. Fuller, 70, of Stamps was injured, as were Watson and two of her passengers, Latreece M. Criner, 27, of Houston and Datravierous A. Martin, 18, of Hope.
All of the injured were taken to Magnolia Regional Medical Center.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Cpl. Brent Walker investigated the wreck for the Arkansas State Police.
This was the fourth fatal motor vehicle-related fatality in Columbia County during 2022. There were seven vehicle-related deaths in the county during 2021.
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Arkansas State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The ASP sometimes corrects these errors in updated reports.