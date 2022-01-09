Arkansas National Guard medics have been mobilized to assist the Columbia County Health Unit, and other units around the state, to meet demands for COVID-19 testing.
The Health Unit in Magnolia is among seven Arkansas Department of Health locations in Arkansas who have been assigned medics from the Arkansas Medical Detachment and 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team.
The Guardsmen are reporting to Camp Joseph T. Robinson in North Little Rock on Monday, and report to their assigned ADH local health units on Tuesday.
Two Guardsmen have been assigned to each of the seven health units. The other units are in Clarksville in Johnson County, Conway in Faulkner County, El Dorado in Union County, Forrest City in St. Francis County, Lake Village in Chicot County, and Star City in Lincoln County.
The mission is for 30 days, which may be extended or curtailed as conditions dictate.
Earlier, the ANG mobilizing 40 Guardsmen – also effective Tuesday – to nine hospitals in eight Arkansas cities including Fayetteville, Fort Smith, Jonesboro, Little Rock, Mountain Home, Pine Bluff, Rogers and Springdale. They will also assist local health care facilities with COVID-19 testing in order to help protect state residents and meet testing demand in the current Covid-19 surge. Guardsmen from the 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team are filling the tasking. The mission is for 30 days, which may be extended or curtailed as conditions dictate.