Some patchy frost will be possible overnight across the northern half of Northeast Texas, Southeast Oklahoma into Southwest Arkansas but otherwise, no hazardous weather is expected.

According to the National Weather Service in Shreveport, the next possible significant chance for showers and thunderstorms should hold off until Monday into Tuesday of next week.

Depending on the amount of instability, there could be some strong to severe thunderstorms associated with this storm system early next week.

