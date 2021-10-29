COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Thursday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Wednesday.
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,386+3. Month ago: 3,282. Year ago: 711
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 22+2. Month ago: 48. Year ago: 50
Total recovered – 3,291. Month ago: 3,168. Year ago: 640
Total number dead – 73. Month ago: 66 deaths. Year ago: 21 deaths.
PCR tests percent positivity – 9.27, no change
Antigen tests percent positivity – 12.91, no change
Total positive PCR tests – 1,869+2
Total positive antigen tests – 1,776+1
Total negative PCR tests – 18,297+16
Total negative antigen tests – 12,057+71
Percent of population age fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 43.8, up from 43.5
Percent of population partially immunized – 10.1, no change
MAGNOLIA SCHOOL DISTRICT
Updated through Thursday, October 27
Active cases by campus.
Magnolia High – 0 staff. 0 students.
Freshman Academy – 0 staff. 0 students.
Magnolia Middle School – 0 staff. 0 students.
Central Elementary – 0 staff. 1 student.
East Side Elementary – 0 staff. 0 students.
Kindergarten Center – 0 staff. 0 students.
Walker Pre-K – 0 staff. 0 student.
District-wide personnel – 0
Total: 0 staff, 1 student.
Positivity rate: 6.11
SOUTHERN ARKANSAS UNIVERSITY
Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 – 479+1
SAU total active cases – 3 students. 0 staff. 0 faculty.
SAU current number in quarantine on campus – 0
SAU current number in quarantine -- 8+1
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 845
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 4
Total recovered – 813
Total number dead – 27
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 35.6, up from 35.4
Percent of population partially immunized – 5.1, down from 5.3
NEVADA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 1,371, up from 1,366
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 15-8
Total recovered – 1,318+10
Total number dead – 38
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 40.3, up from 40.1
Percent of population partially immunized – 11.8, up from 11.5
OUACHITA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,409+5
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 22+2
Total recovered – 3,302+1
Total number dead – 85+2
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 55.5, up from 55.3
Percent of population partially immunized – 7.9, up from 7.8
UNION COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 5,785+10
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 102+2
Total recovered – 5,543+8
Total number dead – 138
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 39.7, up from 39.5
Percent of population partially immunized – 7.8, no change
SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS HOSPITAL STATUS
(Totals for Southwest region of Arkansas, which includes hospitals in Magnolia, El Dorado, Camden, Hope, Fordyce, Arkadelphia, Malvern, Hot Springs and others)
Total staff bed capacity of Southwest Arkansas hospitals – 1,121+2
Max Flex Bed Capacity – 1,072
Current COVID-19 positive admissions – 41-4
Current COVID-19 positive patients in ICUs – 15-6
Current COVID-19 positive patients on ventilators – 7-5
BORDERING PARISHES IN LOUISIANA
Changes since previous totals.
The State of Louisiana does not update its totals on weekends.
Bossier – 21,704, up from 21,685 total cases. 401 deaths.
Webster – 6,630, up from 6,620 total cases. 147 deaths.
Claiborne – 2,010, up from 2,008 total cases. 63 deaths.
Union – 4,002, up from 3,999 total cases. 105 deaths.