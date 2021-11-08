COVID

COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Sunday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Saturday.

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,389+1. Month ago: 3,326. Year ago: 798

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 6-2. Month ago: 37. Year ago: 71

Total recovered – 3,309+2. Month ago: 3,223. Year ago: 705

Total number dead – 74. Month ago: 66 deaths. Year ago: 22 deaths.

PCR tests percent positivity – 9.20, no change

Antigen tests percent positivity – 12.73, down from 12.74

Total positive PCR tests – 1,870

Total positive antigen tests – 1,778

Total negative PCR tests – 18,461+14

Total negative antigen tests – 12,184+2

Percent of population age fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 45.5, up from 44.4

Percent of population partially immunized – 10.2, up from 10.1

MAGNOLIA SCHOOL DISTRICT

Updated through Thursday, November 4

Active cases by campus.

Magnolia High – 0 staff. 3 students.

Freshman Academy – 0 staff. 0 students.

Magnolia Middle School – 0 staff. 1 students.

Central Elementary – 0 staff. 0-1 student.

East Side Elementary – 0 staff. 0 students.

Kindergarten Center – 0 staff. 0 students.

Walker Pre-K – 0 staff. 0 student.

District-wide personnel – 0

Total: 0 staff, 4 students.

Positivity rate: 4.5

SOUTHERN ARKANSAS UNIVERSITY

Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 – 481

SAU total active cases – 1 student. 1 staff. 1 faculty.

SAU current number in quarantine on campus – 0

SAU current number in quarantine – 3

LAFAYETTE COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 852

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 4

Total recovered – 819

Total number dead – 28

Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 35.9, down from 36.1

Percent of population partially immunized – 4.9, up from 4.8

NEVADA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 1,380

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 9

Total recovered – 1,332

Total number dead – 39

Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 41.6, down from 41.9

Percent of population partially immunized – 11.9, up from 11.4

OUACHITA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,419

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 15-1

Total recovered – 3,319+1

Total number dead – 85

Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 56.1, up from 56.0

Percent of population partially immunized – 8.2, down from 8.3

UNION COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 5,833+4

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 55+2

Total recovered – 5,635+1

Total number dead – 141+1

Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 40.5, up from 40.4

Percent of population partially immunized – 8.0, down from 8.1

SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS HOSPITAL STATUS

(Totals for Southwest region of Arkansas, which includes hospitals in Magnolia, El Dorado, Camden, Hope, Fordyce, Arkadelphia, Malvern, Hot Springs and others)

Total staff bed capacity of Southwest Arkansas hospitals – 1,127

Max Flex Bed Capacity – 1,070

Current COVID-19 positive admissions – 31+3

Current COVID-19 positive patients in ICUs – 16+2

Current COVID-19 positive patients on ventilators – 2-1

BORDERING PARISHES IN LOUISIANA

Changes since previous totals.

The State of Louisiana does not update its totals on weekends.

Bossier – 21,795, up from 21,785 total cases. 401 deaths.

Webster – 6,652, up from 6,650 total cases. 147 deaths.

Claiborne – 2,015, no change in total cases. 64+1 deaths.

Union – 4,031, up from 4,030 total cases. 105 deaths.

