Flip the weather back to winter, following several days of balmy climes in South Arkansas this week.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport forecasts up to a half-inch of rain through Friday night, with a gradual clearing on Saturday. Saturday’s high will be near 52. The overnight low on Saturday will be around 28.
magnoliareporter.com has recorded 2.00 inches of rain in February, and 14.83 inches since January 1.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said a mixture of rain and snow will be possible over western and northwestern Arkansas through the day today, with mainly a cold rain for central, eastern, and southern Arkansas.
Minor accumulations of snow will be possible across the higher terrain of the Ouachita Mountains through the day today, with snowfall amounts generally under one inch.
Showers and thunderstorms are expected to return to Arkansas on Valentine`s Day, however the threat for hazardous weather appears low. Another round of showers and thunderstorms are expected Wednesday night into Thursday, however the threat for hazardous weather appears low at this time.
Flood warnings are in effect for South Arkansas rivers.
Minor flooding is expected on the Little Missouri River near Boughton through Sunday morning. At 8 p.m. Thursday, the stage was 19.2 feet. The river is expected to rise above flood stage Friday morning and crest at 21.0 feet early Friday. Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
At 20.0 feet, pastures along the river begins to flood. Water backs up on Half Mood Slough and Boggy Creek in Southwest Clark County.
The flood situation will be more pronounced along the Ouachita River at Camden. Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast until further notice.
At 8:30 p.m. Thursday, the Ouachita’s stage at Camden was 26.9 feet. The river is expected to rise to a crest of 34.0 feet Monday morning. Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
At 34.0 feet, overbank flooding closes many roads. The Harmony Grove community has flood problems at this stage. Many low-lying roads are flooding with access to some residential areas by boat only.